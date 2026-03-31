Gator hunting bill; former NOLA teacher now competitive para power lifting; La. Bucket Brigade's Earth Day fest

Last week, a bill to establish a recreational alligator hunting season passed in the state senate. While Louisiana currently allows highly-regulated commercial alligator hunting, this would open up the activity to the general public. But some are concerned this could put the species back on the endangered list. Michael McEwen, reporter for WWNO and WRKF’s coastal desk, joins us with the latest.

The 2026 Winter Paralympics wrapped up a few weeks ago, featuring Louisiana’s very own Brenna Huckaby. The paralympic snowboarder brought home a bronze medal, her fifth medal overall.

But Huckaby is not the only Louisiana athlete with a disability who has big aspirations. Back in 2021, New Orleans teacher Adam Sivia lost both of his legs in an accident. These days, he’s aiming to qualify for the Paralympics in 2028.

He joins us for more on his rehabilitation, recovery and connecting with other athletes with disabilities.

For years, the Louisiana Bucket Brigade tackled environmental issues. They’ve become known for their main effort: highlighting how petrochemical plants lead to pollution, land loss and illnesses within the communities they’re located in. Now, the organization is gearing up for an Earth Day event that pairs art and culture with environmental activism.

The New Orleans Earth Day Festival returns to the Mid-City neighborhood in New Orleans on April 11th. The event is free and open to the public.

Louisiana Bucket Brigade director, Anne Rolfes, and development director Rene Ronquillo, join us for more on the organization’s mission and the upcoming event.

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Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Sara Henegan. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber and our assistant producer is Aubry Procell. Our engineer is Garrett Pittman.

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at noon and 7 p.m. It’s available on Spotify, the NPR App, and wherever you get your podcasts.

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