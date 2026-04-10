Five public officials arrested in Evangeline Parish; library genealogy festival; new efforts to support students with disabilities

Five public officials in Evangeline Parish were arrested this week, including the mayor of Ville Platte. They were booked after a Louisiana State Police investigation found they accessed government computer databases and shared protected information with a criminal defendant.

Joe Cunningham, host of the Joe Cunningham show and Acadiana’s Morning News on Newstalk 96.5 KPEL, gives us the latest.

The third annual GenFest is coming to New Orleans. On April 11, the City Archives and New Orleans Public Library will offer a day of presentations that inform listeners about genealogical research. This year’s theme is “All in the Family,” and anyone from a seasoned researcher to a curious resident is welcome to attend.

Christina Bryant, city archives and special collections director, and Brittanny Silva, archivist and GenFest presenter, joins us with more.

New Orleans charter schools value their freedom. But their level of independence from one another can make it harder to get the right staff or tools to help students with disabilities.

Aubri Juhasz reports on a new partnership between some charters and the district to better support students.

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Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Alana Schreiber. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber. We get production and technical support from Garrett Pittman, Adam Vos and our assistant producer, Aubry Procell.

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