History of Black Masking Indians at Jazz Fest; latest on Angola farm line trial; Tank and the Bangas launch new album

If you’ve ever attended Jazz Fest then it’s likely you’ve seen the Black Masking Indians, dancing and singing on stage or parading down the path. The Indians have actually played a role in Jazz Fest since its founding, and the music event helped to make more people aware of the Backstreet culture.

Last week, WWNO’s Alana Schreiber spent some time with Black Masking Indians getting ready for Jazz Fest performances. They discussed how the culture has changed over time, from one of seclusion and occasional infighting, to one of community and sharing.

Any day now, a decision is expected in a bench trial challenging forced labor on the farm line at the Louisiana State Penitentiary – better known as Angola. The lawsuit was filed three years ago by both current and former incarcerated men, who argue the work constitutes cruel and unusual punishment.

For more, WWNO’s Michael McEwen spoke with Samantha Pourciau, a senior staff attorney at the Promise of Justice Initiative, the organization representing the plaintiffs in federal court.

The Grammy award-winning New Orleans band, Tank and the Bangas, is coming out with a new album, The Last Balloon. This Saturday May 2, fans can catch the band promoting their latest songs at the Joy Theater.

Lead singer Tarriona “Tank” Ball and band member and co-founder, Norman Spence, dive into some of the tracks and discuss the band’s Grammy win for Best Spoken Word Poetry Album.

___

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Alana Schreiber. Our managing producer is Alana Schrieber. Matt Bloom and Aubry Procell are assistant producers. Our engineer is Garrett Pittman.

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at noon and 7 p.m. It’s available on Spotify, Google Play and wherever you get your podcasts.

Louisiana Considered wants to hear from you! Please fill out our pitch line to let us know what kinds of story ideas you have for our show. And while you’re at it, fill out our listener survey ! We want to keep bringing you the kinds of conversations you’d like to listen to.

Louisiana Considered is made possible with support from our listeners. Thank you!