LSU softball heads to Super Regional; Improving financial literacy; LCM’s First 1,000 Days Program

It’s the time of year when all eyes are on LSU Baseball, a team that’s won two College World Series championships in the last three years.

But this year, it’s LSU softball that’s grabbing the spotlight, as the team heads to the Super Regional where they’ll aim to punch a ticket to the Women’s College World Series.

Scott Rabalais has been covering the team for The Times-Picayune/The Advocate and joins us now for more.

Recent financial data shows about 37% of Americans currently have less than $500 dollars in cash savings, a situation particularly critical for people with the lowest income levels or with children.

Mint To Prosper Foundation is an organization that seeks to address financial issues that disproportionately affect disadvantaged populations. They offer a program that helps underserved families develop those essential savings to help with emergency expenses. They also run a free 10-week savings program for families in Baton Rouge called the Conqueror Community Savings Program.

Executive Director Nesha Brown joins us for more.

The Louisiana Children’s Museum is addressing what it sees as a critical stage in early childhood development. “The First 1,000 Days Program” is designed to give parents tools to support their new child’s social-emotional, cognitive and physical development. And they’re recruiting a new cohort for that program.

Early learning director Terri Baquet joins us with more.

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Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Adam Vos. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber. We get production support from Garrett Pittman and our assistant producer Aubry Procell.

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