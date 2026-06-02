Legislative session wraps up; NOLA superintendent of schools reflects on first year; new LPB series explores all 64 parishes

After 12 weeks, Louisiana’s regular legislative session officially wrapped on Monday night. Capitol Access Reporter Brooke Thorington gives us the latest, including the new congressional voting map, teacher pay raises and environmental legislation.

Students in New Orleans recently celebrated the end of the school year and all the milestones that come with it. This was Fateama Fulmore’s first full year as the city’s superintendent. She spoke with WWNO’s education reporter Aubri Juhasz for more on the biggest lessons she learned this year and her hopes for next.

Louisiana Public Broadcasting is launching a new digital series. Called “LA64” the series will embark on a five-year initiative to explore each parish in the state, what sets them all apart, and what unites them.

Host and producer of the new series, Karen LeBlanc, tells us more about the first season, and highlights some of the state’s forgotten small towns.

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Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Sara Henegan. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber, and our assistant producer is Aubry Procell. Our engineer is Garrett Pittman.

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at noon and 7 p.m. It’s available on Spotify, the NPR App, and wherever you get your podcasts.

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