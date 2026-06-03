No teacher pay raise; tips for navigating mosquito season; What’s in the Baton Rouge Music Census

Lawmakers in Baton Rouge wrapped up the regular session this week without money in the budget to give teachers another one-time stipend, as they’ve done for the past three years. Instead, Gov. Jeff Landry is asking lawmakers to pull the money needed from existing school funding.

WWNO and WRKF’s education reporter Aubri Juhasz joins us for more on this topic.

Summer is right around the corner, and that means it’s mosquito season in our part of Louisiana. They’re an annoyance, of course, but they’re also a public health concern because mosquitoes are vectors for diseases like the West Nile virus.

Kevin Caillouet, director & medical entomologist with the St. Tammany Parish Mosquito Abatement District , tells us how to protect ourselves from mosquitoes while still being a good steward of the environment.

How do you quantify the music economy in a city like Baton Rouge? Where does the data come from? Who do you ask? Those are the questions the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge pursued when it conducted the Baton Rouge Region Music Census. And they recently released a report detailing what they found out.

Jonathan Grimes, President & CEO of Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge, tells us what the findings revealed about the entertainment economy in the capital city.

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Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Adam Vos. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber. We get production support from Garrett Pittman and our assistant producer, Aubry Procell.

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