Callais decision’s ripple effects; ULL researchers use leaves to detect atmosphere’s carbon; nutrition education in med school

The U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in Louisiana v. Callais has set off a wave of redistricting across the Gulf South.

Elise Gregg from the Gulf States Newsroom reports on how smaller communities in the South are being affected by new state voting maps that mostly favor Republican candidates.

Student researchers at the University of Louisiana-Lafayette have made a finding that could change the way scientists interpret information about climate change in both the fossil record as well as the modern ecosystem. And they made that discovery simply using oak leaves collected from the university’s campus.

Dr. Brian Schubert, professor and director of environmental science at the School of Geosciences at UL Lafayette, along with his recently-graduated student, Clinton Vincent, tell us more.

LSU Health New Orleans is one of four medical programs in the state and 50 in the nation taking part in a federal program to promote nutrition education among medical students. Its purpose is to make sure participating schools add a 40-hour program in nutrition.

Dr. Robin English, associate dean for undergraduate medical education, LSU Health New Orleans, joins us for more.

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Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Adam Vos. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber. We get production support from Garrett Pittman and our assistant producer Aubry Procell.

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