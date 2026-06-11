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Louisiana Considered
Louisiana Considered

NOLA gains access to unspent Katrina funds; new clinic for Ehlers-Danlos syndrome; doc ‘GASLIT’ explores LNG terminals throughout the South

By Bob Pavlovich ,
Alana Schreiber
Published June 11, 2026 at 1:11 PM CDT
An aerial view of Calcasieu Pass LNG, another Venture Global LNG gas export plant, which is under construction in Cameron Parish where the Calcasieu Shipping Channel meets the Gulf of Mexico.
Halle Parker
/
WWNO + Southwings
An aerial view of Calcasieu Pass LNG, another Venture Global LNG gas export plant, which is under construction in Cameron Parish where the Calcasieu Shipping Channel meets the Gulf of Mexico.

It’s Thursday, and that means it’s time to talk politics with The Times Picayune/New Orleans Advocate’s Stephanie Grace. Today, we hear why New Orleans is gaining access to unspent Katrina money from FEMA. We also learn about Mayor Moreno’s recent win: bringing the Sewerage and Water Board under more city control.

A sports medicine physician has opened one of the world’s first clinics and treatment centers specifically for Ehlers-Danlos syndrome at the Fascia Institute. Also known as EDS, Ehlers-Danlos syndrome affects the body’s connective tissues, often categorized by loose skin, unstable joints and hypermobility.

The doctor at the helm of the new clinic, Dr. Jacques Courseault, tells us more about the condition, why it often goes undiagnosed and how to treat it.

The new documentary “GASLIT” explores how communities along the Gulf Coast are impacted by liquified natural gas export terminals. Academy Award winner and activist Jane Fonda travelled throughout Texas and Louisiana, meeting and talking with the various people who have concerns about the expansion of the industry. She met with shrimpers, cattle farm workers, former oil workers and “reluctant activists” to learn how they are banding together to protect the coastlines.

The film’s director, Katie Camosy, joins us with more.

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Bob Pavlovich. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber. We get production and technical support from Garrett Pittman, Adam Vos and our assistant producer, Aubry Procell.

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at noon and 7 p.m. It’s available on Spotify, Google Play and wherever you get your podcasts.

Louisiana Considered wants to hear from you! Please fill out our pitch line to let us know what kinds of story ideas you have for our show. And while you’re at it, fill out our listener survey! We want to keep bringing you the kinds of conversations you’d like to listen to.

Louisiana Considered is made possible with support from our listeners. Thank you!

Louisiana Considered
Bob Pavlovich
A longtime fill-in host for New Orleans Public Radio, Bob Pavlovich joined the station full-time in 2023. He hosts "Morning Edition" and "Louisiana Considered" on Thursdays.
See stories by Bob Pavlovich
Alana Schreiber
Alana Schreiber is the managing producer for the live daily news program, Louisiana Considered. She comes to WWNO from KUNC in Northern Colorado, where she worked as a radio producer for the daily news magazine, Colorado Edition. She has previously interned for Minnesota Public Radio in St. Paul.
See stories by Alana Schreiber