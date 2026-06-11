NOLA gains access to unspent Katrina funds; new clinic for Ehlers-Danlos syndrome; doc ‘GASLIT’ explores LNG terminals throughout the South

It’s Thursday, and that means it’s time to talk politics with The Times Picayune/New Orleans Advocate’s Stephanie Grace. Today, we hear why New Orleans is gaining access to unspent Katrina money from FEMA. We also learn about Mayor Moreno’s recent win: bringing the Sewerage and Water Board under more city control.

A sports medicine physician has opened one of the world’s first clinics and treatment centers specifically for Ehlers-Danlos syndrome at the Fascia Institute. Also known as EDS, Ehlers-Danlos syndrome affects the body’s connective tissues, often categorized by loose skin, unstable joints and hypermobility.

The doctor at the helm of the new clinic, Dr. Jacques Courseault, tells us more about the condition, why it often goes undiagnosed and how to treat it.

The new documentary “ GASLIT ” explores how communities along the Gulf Coast are impacted by liquified natural gas export terminals. Academy Award winner and activist Jane Fonda travelled throughout Texas and Louisiana, meeting and talking with the various people who have concerns about the expansion of the industry. She met with shrimpers, cattle farm workers, former oil workers and “reluctant activists” to learn how they are banding together to protect the coastlines.

The film’s director, Katie Camosy , joins us with more.

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Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Bob Pavlovich. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber. We get production and technical support from Garrett Pittman, Adam Vos and our assistant producer, Aubry Procell.

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