New funding towards ALS research; fishermen and oil companies continue battle over rights to drowned land

Earlier this month, the organizations EverythingALS and Vision 2030 announced a partnership with the Allen Institute to accelerate research into the progression of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease or ALS. The disease is a progressive neurodegenerative condition where patients lose the ability to walk, use their hands, talk and eventually breathe. But the new investment will be geared towards finding using AI-powered technology to look for a cure at the cellular level.

Tech entrepreneur and founder of EverythingALS, Indu Navar, and ALS patient living in Covington, Louisiana, Tim Fulham, join us for more on their journeys with the disease and ongoing research.

Over the last two weeks, we’ve brought you parts one and two of the latest episode of Sea Change: Losing Paradise. In each episode, we learned about the ongoing battle between fisherman and oil companies over the rights to drowned land.

This fight is playing out on land, sea and in the courtroom. But is there a way out of this deadlock that won’t take decades of case-by-case lawsuits?

LSU Law School professor John Lovett has been studying this issue for years. He spoke with the host of Sea Change, Carlyle Calhoun, about what believes might be a solution to the long simmering battle.

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Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Alana Schreiber. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber. Matt Bloom and Aubry Procell are assistant producers. Our engineer is Garrett Pittman.

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