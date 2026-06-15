Second judge recuses himself from Hutson trial; 100 Black Men of Metro Baton Rouge’s new mentorship project sees early success; Juneteenth celebrations in Lafayette

A second New Orleans district judge has recused himself from presiding over the case of former Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson, who was accused of misconduct in a bombshell indictment unleashed days before she was set to leave office. Matt Bruce has been reporting on this for The Times-Picayune | The Advocate. He joins us for more.

The nonprofit organization 100 Black Men of Metro Baton Rouge is celebrating the success of its flagship mentorship program, “Project Excel,” which mentors Black boys in grades 6 through 12 and helps them develop essential life skills and improve academic performance. To learn more about the program, we’re joined by Michael Victorian , president-elect of 100 Black Men of Metro Baton Rouge, as well as Sumiyah Landry and her son, Lester, who is enrolled in the program.

Juneteenth is this Friday, and the Southwest Louisiana Juneteenth Committee will host several events this weekend celebrating Black culture and commemorating the end of American chattel slavery. Abram Freeman , the committee’s founder, tells us more about the meaning of Juneteenth and how it’s celebrated.

—

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Karen Henderson. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber. We receive production and technical support from Garrett Pittman, Adam Vos and our assistant producer, Aubry Procell.

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at noon and 7 p.m. It’s available on Spotify, the NPR App and wherever you get your podcasts.

Louisiana Considered wants to hear from you! Please fill out our pitch line to let us know what kinds of story ideas you have for our show. And while you’re at it, fill out our listener survey ! We want to keep bringing you the kinds of conversations you’d like to listen to.

Louisiana Considered is made possible with support from our listeners. Thank you!