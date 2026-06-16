WAYMO plans in NOLA; Remembering drag king Stormé DeLarverie; ‘Chicago’ at the Summer Lyric

The driverless car company Waymo announced plans to expand in New Orleans last year. But so far, all of the cars have human drivers, so they aren’t currently autonomous.

The Times-Picayune/The Advocate’s Blake Paterson tells us why the cars are not yet autonomous, and when that process might begin.

June is Pride Month, and on Louisiana Considered, we are looking back at some of the state’s key players in the LGBTQ rights movement. One of those figures is Stormé DeLarverie, a New Orleans-born activist and drag king performer often credited with playing a pivotal role in the events that led to the Stonewall uprising.

Kyle DeVries, board president of the New Orleans Pride Center, tells us more about DeLarverie’s life and legacy, and how her activism inspires the queer youth today.

Murder, celebrity, scandal, and all that jazz. Summer Lyric Theatre at Tulane is bringing the Broadway smash ‘Chicago’ to New Orleans June 18-21. The production reimagines the iconic musical that has become the longest-running American musical in Broadway history.

Director Jaune Buisson and the actress playing Velma Kelly, Chase Kamata, tell us more about this upcoming performance.

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Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Sara Henegan. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber, and our assistant producer is Aubry Procell. Our engineer is Garrett Pittman.

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at noon and 7 p.m. It’s available on Spotify, the NPR App, and wherever you get your podcasts.

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