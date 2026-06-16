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Louisiana Considered
Louisiana Considered

WAYMO plans in NOLA; Remembering drag king Stormé DeLarverie; ‘Chicago’ at the Summer Lyric

By Sara Henegan,
Alana Schreiber
Published June 16, 2026 at 3:50 PM CDT
“Stormé DeLarverié, at Roberts Show Club,”
Schomburg Digital Collections
/
New York Public Library, 1958
“Stormé DeLarverié, at Roberts Show Club,”

The driverless car company Waymo announced plans to expand in New Orleans last year. But so far, all of the cars have human drivers, so they aren’t currently autonomous.

The Times-Picayune/The Advocate’s Blake Paterson tells us why the cars are not yet autonomous, and when that process might begin.

June is Pride Month, and on Louisiana Considered, we are looking back at some of the state’s key players in the LGBTQ rights movement. One of those figures is Stormé DeLarverie, a New Orleans-born activist and drag king performer often credited with playing a pivotal role in the events that led to the Stonewall uprising.

Kyle DeVries, board president of the New Orleans Pride Center, tells us more about DeLarverie’s life and legacy, and how her activism inspires the queer youth today.

Murder, celebrity, scandal, and all that jazz. Summer Lyric Theatre at Tulane is bringing the Broadway smash ‘Chicago’ to New Orleans June 18-21. The production reimagines the iconic musical that has become the longest-running American musical in Broadway history.

Director Jaune Buisson and the actress playing Velma Kelly, Chase Kamata, tell us more about this upcoming performance.

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Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Sara Henegan. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber, and our assistant producer is Aubry Procell. Our engineer is Garrett Pittman.

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at noon and 7 p.m. It’s available on Spotify, the NPR App, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Louisiana Considered wants to hear from you! Please fill out our pitch line to let us know what kinds of story ideas you have for our show. And while you’re at it, fill out our listener survey! We want to keep bringing you the kinds of conversations you’d like to listen to.

Louisiana Considered is made possible with support from our listeners. Thank you!

Louisiana Considered
Sara Henegan
Sara Henegan is the host of <i>All Things Considered</i> and the Tuesday host <i>of Louisiana Considered</i>. As a life-long listener and fan of NPR, Sara loves any opportunity she gets to speak with other public radio nerds about their shared love of news, arts &amp; culture, and public media in general.
See stories by Sara Henegan
Alana Schreiber
Alana Schreiber is the managing producer for the live daily news program, Louisiana Considered. She comes to WWNO from KUNC in Northern Colorado, where she worked as a radio producer for the daily news magazine, Colorado Edition. She has previously interned for Minnesota Public Radio in St. Paul.
See stories by Alana Schreiber