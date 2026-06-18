PSC and BESE elections; Tropical Storm Arthur drenches La.; Preserving UNO memories

It’s Thursday, and that means it’s time to talk politics with The Times Picayune/New Orleans Advocate’s Stephanie Grace. Today, we preview the upcoming elections for Public Service Commission and the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education.

Many South Louisianans awoke early Thursday morning to the sound of loud claps of thunder and pouring rain. The remnants of Tropical Storm Arthur drenched the region throughout the day. The storm is now headed out of our region.

Meteorologist Dan Holiday joins us to cover storm damage and what to expect in the coming days.

The return of the University of New Orleans to the LSU system has inspired nostalgia among alumni, as well as former and current faculty and staff.

UNO Doctoral Researcher of Justice Studies, Amanda Mester-Brown, is asking the questions: Who gets to define a university’s story? What does it mean for an institution to remember certain parts of its past while minimizing others? And how is that changed when community memory is invited into the storytelling.

Mester-Brown invited all UNO current and former students, faculty and staff to share their stories in the UNO Community Memory Project. She joins us to share more.

—

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Bob Pavlovich. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber. We get production and technical support from Garrett Pittman, Adam Vos and our assistant producer, Aubry Procell.

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at noon and 7 p.m. It’s available on Spotify, Google Play and wherever you get your podcasts.

Louisiana Considered wants to hear from you! Please fill out our pitch line to let us know what kinds of story ideas you have for our show. And while you’re at it, fill out our listener survey ! We want to keep bringing you the kinds of conversations you’d like to listen to.

Louisiana Considered is made possible with support from our listeners. Thank you!