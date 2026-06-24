New Orleans Haitians celebrate country’s first World Cup appearance in 50 years; remembering UpStairs Lounge Fire

The 2026 World Cup is in full swing, and for the first time in 50 years – and second time ever – the country of Haiti is making an appearance. Even though the team has already been mathematically eliminated, fans are gathering to watch their country’s games at the local Haitian restaurant, Fritai. WWNO’s Mel Bridges attended one of those watch parties.

We are nearing the end of Pride Month, a time when cities are chalk full of parades, concerts and events that celebrate LGBTQ+ identities. But sometimes, these celebrations are also reminders of tragedies that impacted queer communities.

Today marks fifty three years since the UpStairs Lounge Fire in New Orleans, when an arson attack at a French Quarter gay bar took the lives of 32 people and injured 15 others.. No one was ever convicted of this crime.

Back in 2023, we spoke with Frank Perez, executive director for the LGBT+ Archives Project of Louisiana and local historian, about the impact of this event and how he was working to honor the lives of the victims 50 years later. Today we look back on this conversation, which also highlights key moments in Crescent City queer history.

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Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Alana Schreiber. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber. We get production and technical support from Garrett Pittman, Adam Vos and our assistant producer Aubry Procell.

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