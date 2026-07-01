Why Mississippi won't pass private school vouchers; using land for solar power and agriculture; WDSU’s new chief meteorologist

Many Republican-led states have passed programs that will eventually give any parent, regardless of how much money they make, thousands of dollars a year to spend on private school, and in some places, homeschool expenses.

For the Gulf States Newsroom, Elise Gregg looked at an exception — Mississippi, where lawmakers, so far, have held the line.

Agrivoltaics is the practice of using land for both photovoltaics or solar panels to generate electricity, and for traditional agricultural purposes for growing things in the soil.

Researchers at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette suggest these two land uses are not mutually exclusive and can, in fact, be done at the same time.

Caitlin deNux, visiting assistant professor at ULL’s School of Geosciences, tells us more.

WDSU recently named New Orleans native Scot Pilié as its new Chief Meteorologist. A familiar face to Gulf Coast viewers, Scot returns to the station where he first interned under longtime Chief Meteorologist Margaret Orr. Beyond television, he's also built a large following on social media, where his accessible approach to weather has helped him connect with audiences across the region.

Following extensive coverage of Tropical Storm Arthur, Scot joined WWNO's Sara Henegan to discuss forecasting, public trust and his new role leading the WDSU weather team.

—

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Adam Vos. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber. We get production support from Garrett Pittman and our assistant producer, Aubry Procell.

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at noon and 7 p.m. It’s available on Spotify, the NPR App and wherever you get your podcasts. Louisiana Considered wants to hear from you!

Please fill out our pitch line to let us know what kinds of story ideas you have for our show. And while you’re at it, fill out our listener survey! We want to keep bringing you the kinds of conversations you’d like to listen to.

Louisiana Considered is made possible with support from our listeners. Thank you!