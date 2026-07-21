Update on Tropical Storm Bertha; why teens are struggling to find summer jobs; lack of industry growth in last 20 years

Over the weekend, Tropical Depression Bertha formed roughly 100 miles south of Panama City, Florida. Now a tropical storm, Bertha is expected to head towards the Gulf South, including the Louisiana Coastline.

Meteorologist Jennifer Narramore spoke with WWNO’s Bob Pavlovich for the latest.

Summer is often when teenagers look for jobs to earn money, gain experience and begin building their careers. But this year, many young people in New Orleans say getting hired has been harder than expected, even after submitting multiple applications.

Gulf States Newsroom intern Jocelyn Burgess recently spoke with YouthForce NOLA leaders and student fellows about why opportunities are becoming more competitive, and what resources are available to help teens.

In the more than twenty years since Hurricane Katrina, economic developers have incentivized industries with the promise of job creation and regional prosperity. These industries include everything from oil and gas to environmental management to software development. But a new report from The Data Center finds that this promise has largely gone unfulfilled.

Allison Plyer, Chief Demographer at The Data Center joins us now for more, thanks for being here.

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Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Sara Henegan. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber, and our assistant producer is Aubry Procell. Our engineer is Garrett Pittman.

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