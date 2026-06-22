Jocelyn Burgess is the PMJA Opening Doors Intern at WWNO/WRKF, and a recent graduate of Virginia State University, where she earned her degree in Mass Communications with a concentration in broadcast journalism and a minor in Political Science.

Jocelyn began her career in radio production at VSU and later expanded into sports broadcasting as a color commentator for the university’s men’s and women’s basketball games.

Outside of journalism, Jocelyn enjoys spending time with her family, trying new things and playing video games every once in a while.