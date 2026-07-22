Summer camp prices soar; changes to HIV exposure laws; growing community of Afrikaners in Mississippi Delta

Summer camp is out of reach for many families, even just day programs. And a big reason is the cost.

For the Gulf States Newsroom, Aubri Juhasz looks at how some camps are keeping prices affordable.

Louisiana recently updated a state law that criminalizes intentionally exposing others to HIV. In the past, Louisiana had one of the most punitive HIV exposure laws in the country, but advocates have long argued the law was too broad.

Reporter for Verite News, Halle Parker, walks us through these updates.

Since the onset of his second term, President Donald Trump has carried out a major immigration crackdown. While many communities are now the targets of raids by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, one group continues to be welcomed into the United States with open arms: white South Africans, particularly those of Dutch descent known as Afrikaners. For years, many of these Afrikaners have been settling in Gulf South.

Boyce Upholt covered this for the New Yorker and the Food & Environment Reporting Network. He joins us with the latest.

We might be halfway through the summer already, but maybe you’re still looking for a creative outlet. Third Lantern Lit is an organization in New Orleans that brings together writers from across the state looking to hone their craft. This summer, they’re encouraging writers –and potential writers– of all levels to pick up the pen.

Last year we spoke with Daphne Armbruster, director of community outreach at Third Lantern Lit. Today we give that conversation a second listen.

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Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Adam Vos. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber. We get production support from Garrett Pittman and our assistant producer Aubry Procell.

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