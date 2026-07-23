Congressional races preview; why air monitors are often miles from pollution hubs; Tulane to repurpose Charity Hospital

It’s Thursday and that means it’s time to catch up on the week in politics with Stephanie Grace, editorial director and columnist for the Times-Picayune/The Advocate. Today, we discuss major changes coming to FEMA and preview the upcoming congressional races.

A new investigation examines how Louisiana’s public air monitoring network often fails to measure pollution where it’s needed most. Not only are air monitors often located miles from the sources of pollution, but they don’t measure all of the elements seeping into the air. This leaves many communities in the dark about the safety of the air they breathe.

Ames Alexander reported on this for Floodlight and the Guardian. He joins us with the findings.

Charity Hospital provided accessible medical care for the New Orleans community for more than 200 years. Its latest building opened in 1939 but has been closed since Hurricane Katrina. Despite being in good enough condition to reopen shortly after the storm, state officials decided to board up the hospital while plans for what is now the Tulane Avenue hospital corridor came to fruition.

Now, more than twenty years later, Tulane University is repurposing the hospital as an education and medical research hub.

President of Tulane University Michael Fitts tells us more about this investment.

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Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Bob Pavlovich. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber. We get production and technical support from Garrett Pittman, Adam Vos and our assistant producer, Aubry Procell.

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