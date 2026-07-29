Cleo Fields’ political future; residents complain of high rates from Magnolia Water; demystifying AI for business owners

Rep. Cleo Fields , D-La., has decided not to seek re-election to the 6th Congressional District. His decision comes after his seat was at the center of a blockbuster U.S. Supreme Court ruling on race and redistricting.

Capitol Access Reporter Brooke Thorington joins us with more on Fields’ political future.

The utility company Magnolia Water is responsible for providing water and sewer service to over 130,000 Louisiana residents in mostly rural areas across the state. But according to customers, the company keeps raising its prices, and the lack of oversight or competition is making water bills unaffordable for many of them.

Camden Doherty has been reporting on this for The Current. He discussed thesituation with WRKF’s Karen Henderson.

If you’re a business owner or work in the technology sector, there’s no doubt you’ve been bombarded with advertisements for artificial intelligence, with claims about how AI can make your life easier. But despite those claims, many people remain skeptical of AI or unsure how to use the technology.

Southeastern Louisiana University is holding a workshop to help demystify AI for business owners.. Dean of research and innovation Daniel McCarthy joins us for more.

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Adam Vos. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber. We get production support from Garrett Pittman and our assistant producer Aubry Procell.

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