NDA’s at the governor’s office; new doc on shifting environmental priorities; descendants of orphan train riders speak out

Nondisclosure agreements, or NDAs, have become a common tool in Louisiana under Gov. Jeff Landry’s administration.

Earlier this year, the Gulf States Newsroom reported that at least 50 elected officials signed NDAs with the state agency Louisiana Economic Development as well as individual development companies. These NDAs are related to industrial projects throughout the state, including data centers and the Hyundai steel mill in Ascension Parish.

Today, we dive into a new investigation from the Gulf States Newsroom’s Drew Hawkins, who found the practice of signing NDAs also extends into the governor’s own office.

Large-scale sediment diversions used to be considered priorities in Louisiana’s coastal restoration initiatives. But after years of debate, political opposition, and the cancellation of the Mid-Barataria Sediment Diversion, the state's restoration priorities are changing.

A new documentary from Louisiana Public Broadcasting titled “Building Barriers” explores those changes.

Host of the new film and Louisiana Spotlight producer, Oscar Tickle, as we;; as LPB executive producer Linda Midgett, tell us more.

On Tuesday, The Old Governor’s Mansion in Baton Rouge will host the special presentation “Louisiana Orphan Trains: America's Forgotten Journey of Hope and Hardship.” It tells the story of a mass relocation movement of orphaned children from eastern American cities to more rural communities in the mid 1800s.

With more on this presentation and this chapter in Louisiana history, we spoke with two descendents of orphan train riders: President of the Louisiana Orphan Train Society, Martha Aubert, and board member James Douget.

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Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Karen Henderson. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber. We receive production and technical support from Garrett Pittman, Adam Vos and our assistant producer, Aubry Procell.

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