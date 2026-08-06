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Louisiana Considered
Louisiana Considered

Moreno faces budget crisis; Red Cross declares blood shortage; how a for-profit company sank hospitals into debt

By Bob Pavlovich ,
Alana Schreiber
Published August 6, 2026 at 2:55 PM CDT
A donor gives blood at The Blood Center's truck on Canal Street in New Orleans on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025. People lined up at the center to give blood after the New Year's Day attack on Bourbon Street that killed 14 people and injured dozens of others.
Halle Parker
/
WWNO
A donor gives blood at The Blood Center's truck on Canal Street in New Orleans on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025. People lined up at the center to give blood after the New Year's Day attack on Bourbon Street that killed 14 people and injured dozens of others.

It’s Thursday and that means it’s time to catch up on the week in politics with Stephanie Grace, editorial director and columnist for The Times-Picayune/The Advocate. Today, we hear how New Orleans Mayor Helena Moreno is taking on the city’s budget crisis.

In late July, the American Red Cross declared its second-ever blood supply crisis after donations fell to a four-year summer low. The Red Cross is limiting distribution of Type O blood to hospitals, saying they only have a one-day supply of the blood type. In Southeast Louisiana, hospitals are feeling the impact.

Mandi Johnson, community engagement director for LifeShare Blood Center, tells us more.

A recent Mother Jones investigation into the for-profit hospital operator, American Healthcare Systems, found the company has been sinking hospitals into financial ruin, leaving unpaid bills, firing staff and shrinking departments while its CEO splurged on personal expenses. This comes just a year after a similar investigation found Steward Health Care, another for-profit health system, guilty of similar crimes.

Hannah Levintova and Ashley Cleek investigated American Healthcare Systems for Mother Jones. They join us with their findings.

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Bob Pavlovich. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber. We get production and technical support from Garrett Pittman, Adam Vos and our assistant producer, Aubry Procell.

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at noon and 7 p.m. It’s available on Spotify, Google Play and wherever you get your podcasts.

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Louisiana Considered
Bob Pavlovich
A longtime fill-in host for New Orleans Public Radio, Bob Pavlovich joined the station full-time in 2023. He hosts "Morning Edition" and "Louisiana Considered" on Thursdays.
See stories by Bob Pavlovich
Alana Schreiber
Alana Schreiber is the managing producer for the live daily news program, Louisiana Considered. She comes to WWNO from KUNC in Northern Colorado, where she worked as a radio producer for the daily news magazine, Colorado Edition. She has previously interned for Minnesota Public Radio in St. Paul.
See stories by Alana Schreiber