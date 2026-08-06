Moreno faces budget crisis; Red Cross declares blood shortage; how a for-profit company sank hospitals into debt

It’s Thursday and that means it’s time to catch up on the week in politics with Stephanie Grace, editorial director and columnist for The Times-Picayune/The Advocate. Today, we hear how New Orleans Mayor Helena Moreno is taking on the city’s budget crisis.

In late July, the American Red Cross declared its second-ever blood supply crisis after donations fell to a four-year summer low. The Red Cross is limiting distribution of Type O blood to hospitals, saying they only have a one-day supply of the blood type. In Southeast Louisiana, hospitals are feeling the impact.

Mandi Johnson, community engagement director for LifeShare Blood Center, tells us more.

A recent Mother Jones investigation into the for-profit hospital operator, American Healthcare Systems, found the company has been sinking hospitals into financial ruin, leaving unpaid bills, firing staff and shrinking departments while its CEO splurged on personal expenses. This comes just a year after a similar investigation found Steward Health Care, another for-profit health system, guilty of similar crimes.

Hannah Levintova and Ashley Cleek investigated American Healthcare Systems for Mother Jones. They join us with their findings.

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Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Bob Pavlovich. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber. We get production and technical support from Garrett Pittman, Adam Vos and our assistant producer, Aubry Procell.

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