Who qualified for Nov. elections?; misinformation ends solar project in Acadiana; new Boys & Girls Club in Covington

It’s Thursday, and that means it’s time to talk politics with The Times Picayune/New Orleans Advocate’s Stephanie Grace. Today we discuss the end of qualifying for the November elections and what races are already drawing attention.

In recent years, there’s been a massive uptick in misinformation spread over the internet. In Acadiana, misinformation spread by both internet bots and neighbors derailed a solar farm project in Iberia Parish. While the project promised millions in local tax revenue, rumors circulated that the panels could cause fires, property values to fall, pollution and even disease.

Delaney Nolan reported this story for The Lens. She joins us now for more.

For the first time in its history, Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Louisiana has its own facility in Covington. The ribbon was cut this past Friday on the Doug A. Brooks Family Donor Fund Clubhouse.

Angel Nelson, president and CEO of Boys and Girls Club of Metro Louisiana, and Doug Brooks, Covington Board Member, tell us how this expansion will help the organization serve more children.

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Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Bob Pavlovich. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber. We get production and technical support from Garrett Pittman, Adam Vos and our assistant producer, Aubry Procell.

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