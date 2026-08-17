Julia Letlow’s ties to Meta data center; AG Murrill’s record of fighting against wrongful conviction compensation

As we’ve been reporting, non-disclosure agreements are becoming common practice around large industrial developments in Louisiana, largely driven by Gov. Jeff Landry.

On today’s episode, we're back again with more NDAs — this time involving a sitting member of Congress.

Julia Letlow (R-LA) — who is also the Trump-endorsed Republican candidate for U.S. Senate — signed an NDA with Meta. Then, she bought stock in the company building a $50 billion data center in her district in north Louisiana. She then failed to disclose her trades for more than a year.

The Gulf States Newsroom’s Drew Hawkins has been reporting this story and joins us with more.

A program created by Louisiana lawmakers offers compensation to those wrongfully convicted. But Louisiana’s top prosecutor, Attorney General Liz Murill, has a history of fighting compensation claims. Currently, she’s arguing that Elvis Brooks, a man wrongfully imprisoned for 42 years, should be denied payment because she believes he is still guilty. Richard Webster has been covering this for Verite News and Pro Publica. He joins us with the latest.

One of the largest international action sports competitions in the world is hoping to deepen its relationship with Birmingham, Alabama.

The Gulf States Newsroom’s Joseph King attended an action sports festival in Birmingham earlier this month to explore its growing popularity.

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Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Karen Henderson. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber. We receive production and technical support from Garrett Pittman, Adam Vos and our assistant producer, Aubry Procell.

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