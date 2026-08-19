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Louisiana Considered

Infighting and ghost-written policy at Public Service Commission; Louisiana surgeon general’s ties to MAHA movement

By Adam Vos,
Alana Schreiber
Published August 19, 2026 at 1:14 PM CDT
Electric utility Entergy has filed hundreds of pages of documents with state regulators about the development of a massive data center near, or on, this site in rural northeast Louisiana. The utility plans to build a 1,500-megawatt natural gas plant to run the data center. The company wants Entergy to build or acquire 1,500 MW of solar power elsewhere to offset its emissions in Holly Ridge.
Louisiana Economic Development
Electric utility Entergy has filed hundreds of pages of documents with state regulators about the development of a massive data center near, or on, this site in rural northeast Louisiana. The utility plans to build a 1,500-megawatt natural gas plant to run the data center. The company wants Entergy to build or acquire 1,500 MW of solar power elsewhere to offset its emissions in Holly Ridge.

Louisiana's Public Service Commission (PSC) is overseeing one of the biggest industrial buildouts in state history. They’re considering 10 new gas plants and other infrastructure, like transmission lines, in order to power Meta's data centers in Richland Parish.

Last week, the PSC voted to overturn a judge’s ruling that Meta had to turn over information about how it calculated jobs and power usage. And the meeting got heated, as Michael McEwen reported for our Coastal Desk.

But just ahead of that meeting, an investigation from the Gulf States Newsroom’s Drew Hawkins found that an Entergy executive ghostwrote motions that some commissioners filed in support of projects like Meta’s data center.

Both Michael McEwen and Drew Hawkins join us for more on the latest.

Louisiana’s surgeon general, Dr. Evelyn Griffin, is a longtime OBGYN who is aligning herself with the Make America Healthy Again movement. She’s fought against government mandates and questioned vaccine safety. Now, she’s pushing for greater emphasis on wellness and disease prevention.

New York Times fellow Rosemary Westwood has been reporting this story. She joins us for more on her look into Griffin’s background and agenda.

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Adam Vos. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber. We get production support from Garrett Pittman and our assistant producer Aubry Procell.

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at noon and 7 p.m. It’s available on Spotify, the NPR App and wherever you get your podcasts. Louisiana Considered wants to hear from you!

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Louisiana Considered
Adam Vos
Adam is responsible for coordinating WRKF's programming and making sure everything you hear on the radio runs smoothly. He is Newscast Editor for the WRKF/WWNO Newsroom. Adam is also the Baton Rouge-based host for Louisiana Considered, our daily regional news program, and is frequently the local voice afternoons on All Things Considered.
See stories by Adam Vos
Alana Schreiber
Alana Schreiber is the managing producer for the live daily news program, Louisiana Considered. She comes to WWNO from KUNC in Northern Colorado, where she worked as a radio producer for the daily news magazine, Colorado Edition. She has previously interned for Minnesota Public Radio in St. Paul.
See stories by Alana Schreiber