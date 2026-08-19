Infighting and ghost-written policy at Public Service Commission; Louisiana surgeon general’s ties to MAHA movement

Louisiana's Public Service Commission (PSC) is overseeing one of the biggest industrial buildouts in state history. They’re considering 10 new gas plants and other infrastructure, like transmission lines, in order to power Meta's data centers in Richland Parish.

Last week, the PSC voted to overturn a judge’s ruling that Meta had to turn over information about how it calculated jobs and power usage. And the meeting got heated, as Michael McEwen reported for our Coastal Desk.

But just ahead of that meeting, an investigation from the Gulf States Newsroom’s Drew Hawkins found that an Entergy executive ghostwrote motions that some commissioners filed in support of projects like Meta’s data center.

Both Michael McEwen and Drew Hawkins join us for more on the latest.

Louisiana’s surgeon general, Dr. Evelyn Griffin, is a longtime OBGYN who is aligning herself with the Make America Healthy Again movement. She’s fought against government mandates and questioned vaccine safety. Now, she’s pushing for greater emphasis on wellness and disease prevention.

New York Times fellow Rosemary Westwood has been reporting this story. She joins us for more on her look into Griffin’s background and agenda.

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Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Adam Vos. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber. We get production support from Garrett Pittman and our assistant producer Aubry Procell.

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