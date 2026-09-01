What’s on deck for the 2026 Culture Collision; history behind the integration of New Orleans Police Department

WWNO’s Culture Collision brings New Orleans’ arts and cultural organizations together for an evening designed to connect audiences with the city’s vibrant creative community. This year’s event takes place Wednesday Sept. 2, and gives people a chance to discover local organizations, learn about upcoming performances and programs and find new ways to engage with the arts.

WWNO’s business manager and the coordinator of Culture Collision, Jameeta Youngblood, tells us more.

Many of us have a relative who exists more as legend than history — the guy at the kitchen table stories get told about, whose legacy gets a little bigger every time.

For Gulf States Newsroom intern Tanner O'Neal Riley, that relative is his grandfather, Sgt. Perry Robertson White. White was one of the first Black officers to serve in the New Orleans Police Department after it reopened its doors to Black officers in 1950. Riley never met him. By the time he was born, his grandfather had been gone a decade–and there was almost nothing on paper to remember his life and contributions. So, Riley spent five years finding his grandfather’s records.

He joins us now to discuss what he found, and what he learned about the reintegration of the NOPD.

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Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Sara Henegan. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber, and our assistant producer is Aubry Procell. Our engineer is Garrett Pittman.

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