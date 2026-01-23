Tanner Riley

Tanner O’Neal Riley is the PMJA Opening Doors Intern with the Gulf States Newsroom and an honors student at the University of Missouri School of Journalism.

At the University of Missouri, Tanner reports and contributes across multiple newsrooms, including KOMU 8, the university’s NBC affiliate, The Missourian and KBIA 91.3.

Outside of journalism, Tanner values meaningful connections through his church community, family life and everyday conversation. He is a lifelong learner with interests in reading and collecting fountain pens.

His guiding motto, “Excelsior — Ever Upward!”, reflects a steady commitment to curiosity, creativity and excellence in all he does.