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Louisiana Considered
Louisiana Considered

New proposals to fix NOLA budget deficit; how absorbent pavement can fight flood damage, lower electricity bills

By Bob Pavlovich ,
Alana Schreiber
Published September 18, 2026 at 10:03 AM CDT
Smart Surfaces installed at the 7th Ward Oasis
Courtesy of Angela Chalk
Smart Surfaces installed at the 7th Ward Oasis

It’s Thursday and that means it’s time to catch up on politics with The Times-Picayune/The Advocate’s editorial director and columnist, Stephanie Grace. Today, we discuss the New Orleans city budget and why residents are speaking out against the latest proposals.

We are still in the midst of hurricane season in Louisiana, and in New Orleans community groups are constantly brainstorming ways to keep us better prepared for storms. In the 7th Ward, an urban oasis has formed at the site of one formerly abandoned lot that flooded with six feet of water during Katrina. The space now manages thousands of gallons of stormwater each year, largely thanks to a porous pavement from the Smart Surfaces Coalition

Dr. Angela Chalk, executive director of Healthy Community Resource Services, and Greg Kats, founder and CEO of the Smart Surfaces Coalition, tells us more about how absorbent pavement is changing flood management.

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Bob Pavlovich. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber. We get production and technical support from Garrett Pittman, Adam Vos and our assistant producer, Aubry Procell. Our intern is Ryann Goldberg

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at noon and 7 p.m. It’s available on Spotify, Google Play and wherever you get your podcasts.

Louisiana Considered wants to hear from you! Please fill out our pitch line to let us know what kinds of story ideas you have for our show. And while you’re at it, fill out our listener survey! We want to keep bringing you the kinds of conversations you’d like to listen to.

Louisiana Considered
Bob Pavlovich
A longtime fill-in host for New Orleans Public Radio, Bob Pavlovich joined the station full-time in 2023. He hosts "Morning Edition" and "Louisiana Considered" on Thursdays.
See stories by Bob Pavlovich
Alana Schreiber
Alana Schreiber is the managing producer for the live daily news program, Louisiana Considered. She comes to WWNO from KUNC in Northern Colorado, where she worked as a radio producer for the daily news magazine, Colorado Edition. She has previously interned for Minnesota Public Radio in St. Paul.
See stories by Alana Schreiber