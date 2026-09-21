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Louisiana Considered

Why LSU closed two cultural centers; Tuna-Biloxi health clinic sees success; Baton Rouge Museum explores Black family trees

By Karen Henderson,
Alana Schreiber
Published September 21, 2026 at 4:16 PM CDT
Ribbon cutting at Tunica-Biloxi health clinic
Courtesy of Cameron Chase
Ribbon cutting at Tunica-Biloxi health clinic

Since the start of this academic year, LSU has closed or repurposed multiple cultural centers on campus. The LGBTQ+ Center closed entirely, and the African American Cultural Center and Women’s Center are grappling with a major overhaul.

LSU Reveille Senior News Reporter Vivian Sarhan has been following this closely and joins us with the latest.

Rural hospitals and medical services across the country are suffering due to nationwide cuts. Yet, the Tunica-Biloxi Tribe of Louisiana’s healthcare is thriving.

Cameron Chase, health director and lead health administrator for the Tunica-Biloxi Tribe of Louisiana, shares more about how the community continues to prosper.

The West Baton Rouge Museum is offering a workshop on recovering Black American family history as part of its quarterly genealogy series.

Brandi Richard Thompson, the workshop’s leader and founder of Nijila: The Ancestral Pathway, tells us more.

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Karen Henderson. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber. We receive production and technical support from Garrett Pittman, Adam Vos and our assistant producer, Aubry Procell. Our intern is Ryann Goldberg.

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at noon and 7 p.m. It’s available on Spotify, the NPR App and wherever you get your podcasts.

Louisiana Considered wants to hear from you! Please fill out our pitch line to let us know what kinds of story ideas you have for our show. And while you’re at it, fill out our listener survey! We want to keep bringing you the kinds of conversations you’d like to listen to.

Louisiana Considered is made possible with support from our listeners. Thank you!

Louisiana Considered
Karen Henderson
Karen Henderson is an award-winning journalist whose stories have aired nationally on NPR.
See stories by Karen Henderson
Alana Schreiber
Alana Schreiber is the managing producer for the live daily news program, Louisiana Considered. She comes to WWNO from KUNC in Northern Colorado, where she worked as a radio producer for the daily news magazine, Colorado Edition. She has previously interned for Minnesota Public Radio in St. Paul.
See stories by Alana Schreiber