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Louisiana Considered
Louisiana Considered

An end-of-summer COVID surge; New Orleans students make academic gains; Black Americana Fest preview

By Sara Henegan,
Alana Schreiber
Published September 22, 2026 at 6:41 PM CDT
Co-owner Marc Ost at Eric's Rx Shoppe holds a box of COVID-19 vaccines as he unpacks a shipment in Horsham, Pa., Tuesday, Sept. 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke/AP
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AP
Co-owner Marc Ost at Eric's Rx Shoppe holds a box of COVID-19 vaccines as he unpacks a shipment in Horsham, Pa., Tuesday, Sept. 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Every year, COVID case numbers spike at the end of the summer, and this year is no exception.

Dr. Jennifer Avegno, an emergency medical physician and New Orleans Deputy Mayor of Health and Human Services, joins us to discuss the latest spike.

Orleans Parish students are seeing some of the biggest academic gains in the country, according to a new report from Stanford and Harvard researchers, ranking them in the 99th percentile for reading growth and 98th percentile for math growth.

Jamie Carroll, executive director of the Education Research Alliance at Tulane, joins us to discuss what is driving the gains and the areas still lagging.

Black Americana Fest is returning to New Orleans this weekend. This year’s theme: “Still We Sing.” The festival celebrates Black heritage, music and history.

Dusky Waters, founder and executive director of Black Americana Fest, joins us with the details.

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Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Sara Henegan. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber. We get production and technical support from Garrett Pittman, Adam Vos and our assistant producer is Aubry Procell. Our intern is Ryann Goldberg.

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at noon and 7 p.m. It’s available on Spotify, the NPR App, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Louisiana Considered wants to hear from you! Please fill out our pitch line to let us know what kinds of story ideas you have for our show. And while you’re at it, fill out our listener survey! We want to keep bringing you the kinds of conversations you’d like to listen to.

Louisiana Considered is made possible with support from our listeners. Thank you!

Louisiana Considered
Sara Henegan
Sara Henegan is the host of All Things Considered and the Tuesday host of Louisiana Considered. As a life-long listener and fan of NPR, Sara loves any opportunity she gets to speak with other public radio nerds about their shared love of news, arts, culture, and public media in general.
See stories by Sara Henegan
Alana Schreiber
Alana Schreiber is the managing producer for the live daily news program, Louisiana Considered. She comes to WWNO from KUNC in Northern Colorado, where she worked as a radio producer for the daily news magazine, Colorado Edition. She has previously interned for Minnesota Public Radio in St. Paul.
See stories by Alana Schreiber