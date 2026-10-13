Honoring Hispanic Heritage Month with Union Migrante; what’s on deck at NOLA Funk Fest

As we mark Hispanic Heritage Month, we’re looking at the work of immigrant-led organizations across Louisiana. Union Migrante organizes and advocates for immigrant communities statewide, including during “Catahoula Crunch” — a period of heightened immigration enforcement that brought new attention to immigrant families’ experiences in Louisiana.

Rachel Tayber and Sam Cabrera of Union Migrante join us to discuss what the organization has learned, what it’s seeing now and what comes next for immigrant families.

NOLA Funk Fest returns to New Orleans this month, bringing together funk, soul and R&B. The festival will also preview the Louisiana Music & Heritage Experience, a museum that will tell the story of Louisiana music and the people who continue to create it.

Chris Beary , founder and organizer, joins us and tells us more about the festival, which runs from October 16-18.

__

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Sara Henegan. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber. We get production and technical support from Garrett Pittman, Adam Vos and Aubrey Procell. Our intern is Ryann Goldberg.

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at noon and 7 p.m. It’s available on Spotify, the NPR App, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Louisiana Considered wants to hear from you! Please fill out our pitch line to let us know what kinds of story ideas you have for our show. And while you’re at it, fill out our listener survey ! We want to keep bringing you the kinds of conversations you’d like to listen to.

Louisiana Considered is made possible with support from our listeners. Thank you!