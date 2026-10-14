What Hurricane Isaias revealed about storm forecasting; overdetention in state prisons; NOLA BugFest returns

Hurricane Isaias is officially behind us, and our neighbors along the Gulf Coast are picking up the pieces from this storm. But what can this hurricane tell us about the current state of tropical weather forecasting?

Climatologist Jay Grymes joins us to discuss advancements in forecasting, what storm tracking reveals about potential damage and the state of weather communication and preparation.

Overdetention is becoming a serious problem in U.S. prisons, particularly in Louisiana. The U.S. Justice Department has found Louisiana’s prison system regularly holds people who have served their full sentence longer than it should, releasing them later than their scheduled release date. The state’s corrections department is subject to at least one lawsuit from people who were overdetained.

Data shows more than 1,200 people were held beyond their release dates. Prior years have shown up to 2,000 people per year held behind bars too long.

Andrea Hagan, founder of Pattern Hunters LLC and an instructor in Criminology and Justice at Loyola University New Orleans, tells us more about this issue and what it reveals about the justice system.

NOLA BugFest returns this Saturday, bringing together entomologists, educators, conservation organizations and community partners for a full day of free programming. Visitors of all ages can enjoy hands-on exhibits, educational demonstrations, games and crafts.

Claudia Riegel, director of the New Orleans Mosquito, Termite & Rodent Control Board, tells us more about the event and the importance of entomology education.

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Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Adam Vos. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber. We get production support from Garrett Pittman and our assistant producer Aubry Procell. Our intern is Ryann Goldberg.

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