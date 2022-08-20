© 2022 WWNO
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
LA_Eats_WEB_0.png
Louisiana Eats!

Louisiana Eats: Southern Food From Four Sides

Published August 20, 2022 at 11:49 AM CDT
Edward Lee
Reggie Morris
/
Louisiana Eats
Host Poppy Tooker with Edward Lee

According to Matthew Raiford, when it comes to American haute cuisine, one need look no further than the South. On this week's show, we explore the possibilities of Southern cuisine with celebrated authors and chefs – beginning with Matthew Raiford. The self-described CheFarmer is spreading the good word of his Gullah Geechee heritage through a new book, Bress 'n' Nyam.

Then, culinary superstar Sean Brock joins us to discuss his award-winning tome, "South." In the book, Sean breaks down the essential elements of Southern cuisine, from corn bread to shrimp and grits, highlighting regional differences in certain dishes.

We also speak with author Ronni Lundy, who helps us break through some of the myths surrounding the isolated Appalachian region. Ronni discusses the intrinsic link between Southern Appalachians and their victuals.

Finally, we sit down with Edward Lee. Raised in Brooklyn to Korean parents, the celebrity chef found his soul in Kentucky. In his book, "Buttermilk Graffiti," Edward shares stories of his personal journey to discover America’s new melting pot cuisine in the south.

For more of all things Louisiana Eats, be sure to visit us at PoppyTooker.com.

Tags

Louisiana Eats! Matthew RaifordEdward LeeSean BrockRonni LundyButtermilk GraffitiBress 'N' NyamLouisiana Eats!Poppy Tooker
Poppy Tooker
Poppy is the host and executive producer of the weekly show, Louisiana Eats! Food personality, culinary teacher and author, Poppy Tooker is passionate about food and the people who bring it to the table.
See stories by Poppy Tooker