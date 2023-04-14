© 2023 WWNO
Louisiana Eats!

Louisiana Eats: Pascal's Manale: Past & Future

By Poppy Tooker
Published April 14, 2023 at 8:25 PM CDT
Pascal's Manale Cookbook

On March 17th, 2023, the Dickie Brennan restaurant group purchased the 110-year-old Uptown landmark, Pascal's Manale Restaurant. This new chapter of Manale's guarantees that generations of beloved, delicious authentic traditions will continue to be honored there on Napoleon Avenue. On this week's show, we explore the generational ties that have long existed between Pascal's family – the Defelices – and the Brennan family.

We also time travel through the years of the Uptown gem. This history, which has been immortalized in Poppy's 2018 book, The Pascal's Manale Cookbook, focuses on two Sicilian immigrant families, the Manales and the Radostas, forebearers of the Defelice clan. Three generations of family share their stories with us.

We also visit Manale's oyster bar for a once-in-a-lifetime shucking experience with celebrity oyster shucker "Uptown T" Thomas Stewart.

For more of all things Louisiana Eats, be sure to visit us at PoppyTooker.com.

Poppy Tooker
Poppy is the host and executive producer of the weekly show, Louisiana Eats! Food personality, culinary teacher and author, Poppy Tooker is passionate about food and the people who bring it to the table.
