Louisiana Eats: Wizards Of The Cocktail World

Each July, Tales of the Cocktail draws tipplers from across the globe to New Orleans for a week-long celebration of cocktails and mixology. On this week's show, we get into the spirit of the event with world-renowned cocktailians who have made a big splash in the cocktail world.

At the turn of the 21st century, bartenders began to discover the old ways of mixing drinks and the craft cocktail revolution was ignited. David Wondrich was at the center of that movement. David tells us about those early days and his accidental debut as a cocktail writer.

Then, Robert Simonson, called "our man in the liquor-soaked trenches," by the New York Times, discusses the role New Orleans has played in the decline and revival of craft cocktails. He also tells us about his acclaimed book, The Old-Fashioned, which is devoted exclusively to the lore and legacy of an iconic drink.

Finally, we speak with a man who's got whiskey in his blood: Bulleit Bourbon founder Tom Bulleit. He explains what propelled him to bite the bullet and pursue a full-time career in whiskey.

