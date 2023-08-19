Louisiana Eats: Tableware Tour De Force

Fine china and crystal, earthenware and artisan glassware – it doesn’t matter what you have – it can all be transformed into a personal expression of your welcoming hospitality. On this week's show, we speak with some of the nation's finest tableware experts for an education and some inspiration.

First, we chat with Susan Gravely, founder of Vietri, the lifestyle company that has brightened American tables with artisan-crafted Italian dinnerware for the past 40 years. Susan discusses her life lessons in setting a stylish table and the book she penned to celebrate Vietri's anniversary – Italy on a Plate.

Then, John Stuart Gordon offers his thoughts on the role silver flatware played in the dining rituals of the 19th century. John has the unique honor of curating American decorative arts at the Yale University Art Gallery, creating for himself the perfect marriage of passion and career.

Finally, we hear from Antiques Roadshow appraiser Nick Dawes. Nick's expertise gives him a remarkable view into the lives of people and their ancestors through the relics that they bring to the PBS show. His visit to the Historic New Orleans Collection's Antiques Forum gave us the opportunity to tap his vast knowledge of ceramics and glass.

For more of all things Louisiana Eats, be sure to visit us at PoppyTooker.com.