Louisiana Eats: 130 Years Of Commander's Palace

Commander's Palace has been a New Orleans culinary landmark since it first opened in the city's Garden District in 1893. Once Ella Brennan and her family took It over in the 1970s, it became an international sensation, elevating Louisiana cuisine and launching the careers of chefs Paul Prudhomme and Emeril Lagasse. On this week's show, we celebrate 130 years of Commander's Palace by dipping into our archives to bring you Commander's stories past and present.

We begin with the restaurant's Executive Chef Meg Bickford, the first female in 127 years to burst through the gender barrier and command the historic kitchen. There's an awful lot of talent and power in that tiny little frame.

Then, we hear from Lally Brennan and Ti Martin, the ladies who have been at the helm of Commander's for over two decades. They discuss their relationship with the institution and share their experiences growing up as members of one of New Orleans' most famous restaurant families.

Finally, Dickie Brennan shares memories of the early days of Commander's Palace, and how his dad, Dick Brennan, both invented the iconic jazz brunch and dreamt up some of the restaurant's most famous dishes.

For more of all things Louisiana Eats, be sure to visit us at PoppyTooker.com.