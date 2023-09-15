Louisiana Eats: From Butcher Shop To BBQ

In today’s society, meat often gets a bad rap. But this week, we speak with three people who find great beauty in the art of the butcher, the finger-licking taste of barbecue, and even the usefulness of wild hogs.

First, Chef Matt Moore chats about his latest cookbook, Butcher on the Block, which is chock full of over 125 recipes for grilling and barbecue. The volume also offers a butchering primer for at-home cooks, as well as a personal introduction to the butchers behind the recipes.

Next, Pitmaster Ryan Mitchell, son of barbecue legend Ed Mitchell, talks about the nearly forgotten craft of whole-hog barbecue and his family’s barbecue legacy. It's documented along with some award-winning recipes in the father and son's first cookbook, Ed Mitchell's Barbeque.

Finally, Julie Grunewald, executive director of Hunters for the Hungry, joins us to explain how local sportsmen are using wild game to feed those in need.

