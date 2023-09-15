© 2023 WWNO
Louisiana Eats!

Louisiana Eats: From Butcher Shop To BBQ

By Poppy Tooker
Published September 15, 2023 at 6:03 PM CDT
Book covers for "Butcher on the Block" and "Ed Mitchell's Barbeque"
Harvest & Ecco

In today’s society, meat often gets a bad rap. But this week, we speak with three people who find great beauty in the art of the butcher, the finger-licking taste of barbecue, and even the usefulness of wild hogs.

First, Chef Matt Moore chats about his latest cookbook, Butcher on the Block, which is chock full of over 125 recipes for grilling and barbecue. The volume also offers a butchering primer for at-home cooks, as well as a personal introduction to the butchers behind the recipes.

Next, Pitmaster Ryan Mitchell, son of barbecue legend Ed Mitchell, talks about the nearly forgotten craft of whole-hog barbecue and his family’s barbecue legacy. It's documented along with some award-winning recipes in the father and son's first cookbook, Ed Mitchell's Barbeque.

Finally, Julie Grunewald, executive director of Hunters for the Hungry, joins us to explain how local sportsmen are using wild game to feed those in need.

For more of all things Louisiana Eats, be sure to visit us at PoppyTooker.com.

Louisiana Eats! Poppy TookerMatt MooreRyan MitchellEd MitchellJulie GrunewaldHunters for the Hungry
Poppy Tooker
Poppy is the host and executive producer of the weekly show, Louisiana Eats! Food personality, culinary teacher and author, Poppy Tooker is passionate about food and the people who bring it to the table.
