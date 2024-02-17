Louisiana Eats: Straighten Up & Fly Right

While most of the country makes New Year's resolutions that kick in right after January 1st, in Louisiana, there tends to be a slight postponement. That's because Carnival Season, a time of indulgence, kicks off on January 6th with the astounding king cake eating and cocktail drinking that comes with it. So, our resolutions about healthy living and sobriety tend to wait until Ash Wednesday – the day after Mardi Gras. This week, we hear from experts about the merits of clean living.

Since she first opened her practice, Dr. Erika Siegel has extolled the virtues of eating the right foods as the foundation of good health. Across a decade and a half, the naturopathic physician collected all of her sage advice and put it into a book, The Nourish Me Kitchen. The first half of the two-volume set offers easily digestible recommendations from stocking a healthy pantry to getting a good night's sleep. The second half features more than 300 recipes for creating healthy and delicious meals. Dr. Siegel joins us in the studio to discuss her book and share some practical advice on achieving and maintaining optimal health.

Then, two of the Big Easy's native sons, Chris Copeland and Dan Forman tell us about how their NOLA Detox and Recovery Center incorporates New Orleans-style hospitality and food to help clients overcome addiction.

