Louisiana Eats: Buenos Aires Bound

On this week's Louisiana Eats, we're traveling down south to Argentina! Late last year, host Poppy Tooker made the long trek to Buenos Aires, where she discovered a cosmopolitan city that sometimes felt like Paris and sometimes seemed like Manhattan.

We begin with a tour of the city's San Telmo neighborhood with American expat and food writer Allie Lazar. She takes us for empanadas served up by Don Beto at El Gauchito and to the famous San Telmo market.

Then, we meet celebrity chef Narda Lepes. If you can imagine a food activist in the style of Chez Panisse's Alice Waters, combined with the hungry wanderlust of Anthony Bourdain – there you have Narda Lepes! Indisputably one of the top female chefs in Latin America, she is well known for her cookbooks, award winning long running food and travel TV series, and flagship restaurant, Narda Comedor.

And we sit down at the Bosch Palace with the United States Ambassador to Argentina Marc Stanley for his point of view on the food and life in Argentina.

