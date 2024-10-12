Louisiana Eats: Baking Bonanza`

From crumbly cornbread that perfectly compliments a home-cooked meal, to warm cookies that can make you forget any problem, baked treats are key to happy eaters everywhere. This week, we celebrate the delicious half-science, half-art that is baking!

First, we hear from our old friend, food writer Anne Byrn. Her latest cookbook, Baking in the American South, is a beautifully photographed tome, featuring hundreds of mouth-watering recipes along with the history behind each one of them.

Next, baker Jim Lahey talks about the 15th anniversary edition of his ground-breaking cookbook My Bread: The Revolutionary No-Work, No-Knead Method. Jim began a bread-making revolution decades ago with a Le Creuset pot, just a handful of ingredients, and, most importantly, no need for kneading!

Finally, we chat with Renato Poliafito, owner of Brooklyn bakery and café Ciao, Gloria, and author of Dolci! American Baking with an Italian Accent. In his newest book, the two-time James Beard Award nominee set out to capture the flavors of Italy stretching from the Old World to the New.

For more of all things Louisiana Eats, be sure to visit us at PoppyTooker.com.