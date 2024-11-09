Louisiana Eats: The Absinthe Underground

From the height of its popularity in the 19th century to its modern revival, absinthe has a long and storied history. A favorite pastime of artists, writers, and bohemians, the spirit known as "the green fairy" was subject to a near global ban for nearly a century due to myths about its hallucinogenic effects. Even after those bans were lifted around the turn of the millennium, its wild and mysterious reputation remains. On this week's show, we delve into the mythical world of this once illicit elixir.

We begin with Evan Rail, author of The Absinthe Forger. In this true crime novel, Evan follows the trail of a shadowy grifter who uses absinthe's mythical status to his own ends. Along the way, Evan gives readers a fascinating glimpse into the international underground absinthe scene that proliferated during the drink's prohibition.

Then, Marielle Songy joins us to discuss the history of an iconic New Orleans cocktail: the Absinthe Frappé. Marielle delves into the early days of the drink and its first home, the Old Absinthe House in the Crescent City.

Today, you can enjoy an Absinthe Frappé anywhere in the nation thanks in no small part to New Orleans environmental chemist Ted Breaux. Ted tells us about the two decades he spent analyzing pre-ban absinthe bottles to prove to the U.S. government that there was nothing dangerous about the fabled green liquor.

