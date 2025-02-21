Louisiana Eats: King Cake Chronicles

Mardi Gras is just around the corner. That means king cake lovers only have a matter of days remaining to enjoy a slice of the beloved Carnival treat before Lent begins. But how do you pick the right king cake for you? With hundreds of varieties to choose from, it can be a daunting task. For this week's show, we've reached out to some king cake experts for help.

We begin with Sami Messerle, also known as Instagram's Krewe du King Cake. Sami discusses her undying love of the official Mardi Gras pastry and fills us in on what's new and interesting this season.

Next, we speak with Matt Haines, author of The Big Book of King Cake – a weighty tome that is virtually the bible on the seasonal topic. Matt uncovered amazing historical facts and chronicled the lives and cakes of 75 bakers while writing his coffee table book.

Finally, we meet Patrick Bordnick. Like Pavlov's dog before them, Patrick's canine companions have been conditioned to salivate whenever they encounter king cake. For nearly every day of the Mardi Gras season, Patrick and his pups sample a new cake and rate it. Patrick then posts their conclusions on his Instagram page, where the whole family enjoys a following.

