Louisiana Eats: Monks, Nuns & Mystics

In many cultures across the globe, food is closely intertwined with spirituality and religion. The Passover seder celebrates the exodus of the Jewish people from slavery in Egypt. The Muslim feast of Eid al-Fitr marks the end of a month-long fast, with families gathering for a large celebratory meal. And the Christian gospels contain stories of Jesus breaking bread, multiplying loaves and fishes, and turning water into wine. On this week’s show, we meditate on the elemental link between food and faith.

We begin with Jody Eddy. The peripatetic author spent two years visiting monasteries, temples, and other spiritual communities – from Minnesota to Morocco, Ireland to Japan – discovering the rich culinary rituals of each group. She compiled her experiences in Elysian Kitchens: Recipes Inspired by the Traditions and Tastes of the World's Sacred Spaces, a fascinating cookbook full of traditional recipes and the stories of their spiritual roots.

Then, the monks of the Drepung Gomang Monastery are back in New Orleans as part of their Sacred Arts Tour. The last time the Buddhist monks were in town, Louisiana Eats joined them in the kitchen as they prepared a traditional Tibetan meal. We give you a taste of that extraordinary evening.

