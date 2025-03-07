© 2025 WWNO
WWNO skyline header graphic
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WWNO/WRKF Newsroom.

Louisiana Eats!

Louisiana Eats: Monks, Nuns & Mystics

By Poppy Tooker
Published March 7, 2025 at 6:19 PM CST

In many cultures across the globe, food is closely intertwined with spirituality and religion. The Passover seder celebrates the exodus of the Jewish people from slavery in Egypt. The Muslim feast of Eid al-Fitr marks the end of a month-long fast, with families gathering for a large celebratory meal. And the Christian gospels contain stories of Jesus breaking bread, multiplying loaves and fishes, and turning water into wine. On this week’s show, we meditate on the elemental link between food and faith.

We begin with Jody Eddy. The peripatetic author spent two years visiting monasteries, temples, and other spiritual communities – from Minnesota to Morocco, Ireland to Japan – discovering the rich culinary rituals of each group. She compiled her experiences in Elysian Kitchens: Recipes Inspired by the Traditions and Tastes of the World's Sacred Spaces, a fascinating cookbook full of traditional recipes and the stories of their spiritual roots.

Then, the monks of the Drepung Gomang Monastery are back in New Orleans as part of their Sacred Arts Tour. The last time the Buddhist monks were in town, Louisiana Eats joined them in the kitchen as they prepared a traditional Tibetan meal. We give you a taste of that extraordinary evening.

For more of all things Louisiana Eats, be sure to visit us at PoppyTooker.com.

Tags
Louisiana Eats! Jody EddyElysian FieldsDrepung Gomang MonasteryPoppy TookerLousiana EatsLouisiana Eats!
Poppy Tooker
Poppy is the host and executive producer of the weekly show, Louisiana Eats! Food personality, culinary teacher and author, Poppy Tooker is passionate about food and the people who bring it to the table.
See stories by Poppy Tooker