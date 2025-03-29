Louisiana Eats: Magnificent Meals Of Conspicuous Consumption

In the late 1800s, industrialization carried the United States into a new era – one of great wealth and elaborate lifestyles for those at the top. It was frequent New Orleans visitor Mark Twain who coined the term the "Gilded Age," which would later be associated with this time of conspicuous consumption. This week, we take a look at the glorious food at the center of it all.

First, we chat with Becky Diamond, author of "The Gilded Age Cookbook," who recounts the lavish menus and extravagant parties the uber-rich served up in the late 19th century. Her tome offers more than 75 sumptuous recipes of the period, from salmon en papillote to dainty tea sandwiches, accompanied by full-color photographs of the dishes.

Then, we sit down for an in-depth interview with actor and musician Michael Cerveris. The two-time Tony Award winner knows what it's like to live among the outrageous wealth and opulence of late-19th-century America, having played the valet Watson in the television series The Gilded Age. But that HBO drama is a late entry on Michael's long performing résumé. He's also had an impressive run on stage, in both musicals and straight plays. Locals may know Michael from his role in the post-Katrina New Orleans TV series Treme, or as co-founder of the popular Americana band Loose Cattle. Or, maybe, as the guy who lives down the street. Michael regales us with stories of his fascinating career and explains why he made the decision to call New Orleans home.

