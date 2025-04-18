© 2025 WWNO
Louisiana Eats: Finding Home

By Poppy Tooker
Published April 18, 2025 at 5:14 PM CDT
Chef Alon Shaya
Rush Jagoe
Chef Alon Shaya

Home. That’s a hard word to define. Is home a place? A person? A sense of belonging? On this week's show, we speak with chefs who have traveled great distances, literally and figuratively, to discover their own sense of home.

We begin with Alon Shaya. In his book, "Shaya: An Odyssey of Food, My Journey Back to Israel," the award-winning chef frankly and unabashedly tells his life's story. From a lonely childhood to the mean streets of Philadelphia where he was a feared teenage drug dealer, to the salvation and purpose he found in cooking, Alon tells all.

We also speak with Chef David Slater, who heads Emeril Lagasse's culinary operation. After growing up in Toronto, Canada, David found his heart's home right here in Louisiana.

For more of all things Louisiana Eats, be sure to visit us at PoppyTooker.com.

Poppy Tooker
Poppy is the host and executive producer of the weekly show, Louisiana Eats! Food personality, culinary teacher and author, Poppy Tooker is passionate about food and the people who bring it to the table.
