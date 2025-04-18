Louisiana Eats: Finding Home

Home. That’s a hard word to define. Is home a place? A person? A sense of belonging? On this week's show, we speak with chefs who have traveled great distances, literally and figuratively, to discover their own sense of home.

We begin with Alon Shaya. In his book, "Shaya: An Odyssey of Food, My Journey Back to Israel," the award-winning chef frankly and unabashedly tells his life's story. From a lonely childhood to the mean streets of Philadelphia where he was a feared teenage drug dealer, to the salvation and purpose he found in cooking, Alon tells all.

We also speak with Chef David Slater, who heads Emeril Lagasse's culinary operation. After growing up in Toronto, Canada, David found his heart's home right here in Louisiana.

