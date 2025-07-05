© 2025 WWNO
Louisiana Eats: French Connections

By Poppy Tooker
Published July 5, 2025 at 1:53 PM CDT
Mostly French
Simon & Schuster

French culture holds a special place in Louisiana's heart, whether it's music, language, or food! On this week's show, we travel to France virtually and bring home a taste of their lifestyle and cuisine.

We begin with Makenna Held, author of "Mostly French: Recipes from a Kitchen in Provence," which is both a cookbook and a chronicle of life in the French countryside, where she runs an innovative cooking school at Julia Child's former home.

Then, James Beard Award-winning author Aleksandra Crapanzano lets us in on the sumptuous secrets of Parisian home bakers found in her book, "Gâteau: The Surprising Simplicity of French Cakes."

Next, we revisit our 2015 trip to Paris, when Paris By Mouth's Jennifer Greco introduced us to a charming charcuterie in the Marais called Caractère de Cochon, a play on words that means "pigheaded."

Finally, we head back to New Orleans to speak with Dominique Rizzo of Celtica Bakery. The French-born chef moved here decades ago to share his passion for the food of his native country.

For more of all things Louisiana Eats, be sure to visit us at PoppyTooker.com.

Poppy Tooker
Poppy is the host and executive producer of the weekly show, Louisiana Eats! Food personality, culinary teacher and author, Poppy Tooker is passionate about food and the people who bring it to the table.
