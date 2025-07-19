Louisiana Eats: Cocktail Evolution

Each year in July, cocktailians by the tens of thousands descend on New Orleans for an industry convention unlike any other: Tales of the Cocktail. This week, we take you behind the scenes of the annual five-day event and meet some of the people you might run into there.

We begin with Charlotte Voisey, who was just named Executive Director of the Tales of the Cocktail Foundation. As a Tales participant since 2006, Charlotte has seen firsthand how the annual conference has grown over the years. She tells us about this year’s theme – "Evolve" – and how it applies to both the drinks industry and Tales itself.

Next, we speak with Eric Seed, who has been called “the Indiana Jones of lost spirits.” He tells us about Haus Alpenz, his import company known for reviving obscure and rare liquors.

Distiller Jackie Summers then introduces us to Sorel, a magical sip straight from the Caribbean islands.

Finally, we learn what inspired Tim Etherington-Judge to found Healthy Hospo, an initiative that aims to make the hospitality industry a healthier and happier place.

For more of all things Louisiana Eats, be sure to visit us at PoppyTooker.com.

