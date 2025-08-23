© 2025 WWNO
Louisiana Eats: Queer Food Stories

By Poppy Tooker
Published August 23, 2025 at 1:17 PM CDT
Every Labor Day weekend, tens of thousands of members of the LGBTQ community from around the world gather in New Orleans for the five-day party known as Southern Decadence. To celebrate, this week, we bring you stories of culinarians expressing queerness through food.

First, we hear from John Birdsall, author of "What Is Queer Food? How We Served a Revolution." He tells us about the often-unknown gay influence on modern American cuisine and some of the hidden heroes who have contributed so much to how and what we eat. And, perhaps most importantly, he answers the titular question of his book.

Then, we catch up with our New Orleans friends, Kitten N' Lou. You may know them as the couple who put on spectacular shows that combine drag, dance, burlesque, and a theater. By day, they're the owners of Chance In Hell SnoBalls in the New Orleans' Bywater neighborhood. We visit the dynamic duo, who have moved their operation from a front porch pandemic project to a popular brick-and-mortar shop.

