Louisiana Eats: The Chinese In New Orleans

New Orleans has long been known for its Spanish, French, and African influences, so it can be easy to overlook the role the Chinese have played in our culture and cuisine since the mid-1800s. On this week's show, we explore the Chinese in the Crescent City – yesterday and today.

First, we hear from the Historic New Orleans Collection's Winston Ho, who fills us in on the captivating history of the Chinese community here. He talks about the earliest restaurants that cropped up during Reconstruction, the Crescent City's short-lived Chinatown, and the substantial Chinese impact on the local seafood industry.

Then, we fast forward to the present day to learn about Miss Shirley's Chinese Restaurant on Magazine Street – named best new restaurant in Louisiana by Southern Magazine in 2024. We visit with the restaurant's namesake, the vivacious Miss Shirley Lee, whose Royal China Restaurant in Metairie drew customers from all over the metro area for four decades. We chat with Miss Shirley about why her retirement only lasted a year – and meet her daughter, Carling, who is carrying her parents' traditions into the next generation.

