Louisiana Eats: The Maine Thing

Located at the opposite ends of the country, the states of Louisiana and Maine appear to share little in common at first glance. But take a closer look, and you'll see two places that share a passion for their distinct seafood culture – each home to a galaxy of culinary rockstars who elevate their local cuisine. On this week's show, Louisiana Eats takes you with us as we travel to Maine to explore the food scene in the Pine Tree State.

We begin with Lady Oyster Tours and Tastings in Phippsburg, on the Casco Bay Peninsula. Owner and operator Virginia Shaffer is Maine's first "oyster sommelier," or certified oyster expert under the Oyster Master Guild. Throughout the year, Virginia and her company educate tourists on the local oyster industry, offering tastings and boat tours of oyster farming operations. She tells us about Maine's rapidly growing oyster industry, before Captain Joe Jerome steers us to get a first-hand look at an oyster farm.

Then, we travel up the coast to meet Melissa Kelly, the first two-time recipient of the James Beard award for Best Chef Northeast. Melissa tells us about her Rockland farm-to-table restaurant, Primo and her remarkable life in food. We also meet farm manager Abigail Gallagher, who gives us a tour of the multi-acre farm surrounding the restaurant.

Next, we visit the small town of Bath to dine in a restaurant overlooking the Kennebec River called OystHERS Raw Bar and Bubby. The seasonal raw bar is owned by sisters Sadia and Lauren Crosby, both lobstermen's daughters from nearby Georgetown Island. Sadia owns a sea farm, where the house oysters are produced. Lauren tells us the story behind OystHERS, which serves up fresh bivalves from local female-owned and family-owned farms.

And who should we run into there, but Susan Spicer! The New Orleans chef tells us what she's cooking while cruising up the Atlantic coast.

We end our trip at Browne Trading Market, a magical food and drink emporium in Portland. Since 1991, Browne Trading Company has been the supplier of seafood, caviar, and other delicacies to an exclusive restaurant chef customer base. Among our discoveries there were percebes – also known as gooseneck or turtle-claw barnacles – harvested on the Iberian Peninsula and exclusively available from Browne Trading. Specialty foods manager Michael Rigo explains why the job of harvesting these edible crustaceans is not for the faint of heart.

